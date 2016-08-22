For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
Aug 22 Laan & Spar Bank A/S :
* Q2 net interest income 106.2 million Danish crowns ($16.12 million) versus 101.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income 39.8 million crowns versus 14.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 0.9 million crowns versus reversal of loan losses 5.5 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY outlook on core earnings before impairments unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5874 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o