BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
Aug 22 New York Reit Inc :
* New York Reit announces plan of liquidation and dissolution
* Net proceeds to be distributed to stockholders
* Amends existing credit facility to allow proceeding with liquidation
* Stockholder approval of plan of liquidation and dissolution required
* Says also announced that company has amended its current credit facility to permit nyrt to adopt a plan of liquidation
* Plan of liquidation outlines an orderly wind down of company's business and operations.
* Says company's board has approved a plan of complete liquidation and dissolution of company
* Company is re-engaging in discussions with parties that had indicated interest in individual assets of company
* Will continue with its previously announced plans to refinance its credit facility in order to prepay its credit facility in full
* Says intends to hold a special meeting of stockholders to seek approval of plan of dissolution
* Plan of liquidation was approved by nyrt's board of directors by a vote of five directors voting for and one director voting against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
