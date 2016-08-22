Aug 22 RLJ Entertainment Inc :
* Entered into an investment agreement with Digital
Entertainment Holdings Llc, unit of AMC Networks Inc - SEC
filing
* Co and AMC will enter into a credit and guaranty agreement
* AMC will provide a $60 million seven-year term loan and a
$5 million one-year term loan to the company
* Says will grant AMC warrants to purchase at least 20
million shares of the company's common stock
* Says AMC will have the right to designate two directors to
the company's board of directors
* Upon full exercise of AMC warrants, AMC will have the
right to designate at least a majority of the company's board of
directors
Source text: (bit.ly/2bwtySp)
Further company coverage: