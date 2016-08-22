Aug 22 Nautilus Minerals Inc :
* Nautilus obtains bridge financing and restructures solwara
1 project delivery
* Nautilus Minerals inc says has signed a subscription
agreement with mawarid offshore mining ltd
* Nautilus Minerals inc says purchasers have agreed to
purchase such number of common shares of co that will raise
gross proceeds of up to us$20 million
* Additional funding required and in order to continue
operating during financing period, co will implement a
restructuring plan
* Restructuring plan involves reducing company staff numbers
by approximately 60% to maintain key resources required to
implement
* Nautilus Minerals inc says could be in a position to
commence initial deployment and testing operations at solwara 1
project by end of q1 2019
* Staff reductions will include departure of co's executive
management team by september 2, 2016, shontel norgate, cfo
