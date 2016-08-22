Aug 22 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Says its 100% subsidiary company, Néréide Ltd, signed a 'Heads Of Terms' with Mara Delta Property Holdings Ltd

* Signed heads of terms for disposal by Néréide Ltd of hotel building of Tamassa resort as well as its rights, title and interests in lease agreement with The Republic Of Mauritius

* Disposal of the property for a total consideration of $40,000,000 Source: bit.ly/2btEDBL Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)