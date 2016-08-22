Aug 22 Asknet AG :

* Full-year gross profits expected to increase slightly due to positive customer trend

* H1 sales revenues declined by 4.9 percent to 35.16 million euros ($39.66 million) (previous year: 36.98 million euros)

* H1 earnings before taxes (EBT) of -1.18 million euros (previous year: -0.29 million euros) influenced by extraordinary effects; adjusted ebt at -0.46 million euros

* H1 gross profits of 4.50 million euros (previous year: 4.76 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)