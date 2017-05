Aug 22 Teekay Offshore Partners LP:

* Teekay Offshore Partners files for shelf

* Files for offer or resale of up to 4 million of its 10.5% series D cumulative convertible perpetual preferred units

* Teekay Offshore Partners also files for offer and resale of 6.75 million of its common units issuable upon exercise of warrants held by the selling security holders Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bIW176) Further company coverage: