For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds company name in headline.)
Aug 22 Strategic Investments A/S
* Strategic Capital Aps, company owned by Kim Mikkelsen buys 504,081 shares for a total value of 423,428 Danish crowns ($64,442.82) in Strategic Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5706 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o