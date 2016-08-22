Aug 22 Air Industries Group :
* Placement Agency Agreement with Taglich Brothers, Inc
* Taglich Brothers to offer on best efforts basis, up to
$4.3 million shares of company's 12 percent subordinated
convertible notes due December 31, 2017
* Notes are convertible, at option of holders, into shares
of company's common stock at an initial conversion price of
$4.92 per share
* Notes are automatically convertible into shares of
comapny's Series A preferred stock at price of $10.00 per share-
SEC Filing
Source text (bit.ly/2bqmDLy)
