Aug 22 Air Industries Group :

* Placement Agency Agreement with Taglich Brothers, Inc

* Taglich Brothers to offer on best efforts basis, up to $4.3 million shares of company's 12 percent subordinated convertible notes due December 31, 2017

* Notes are convertible, at option of holders, into shares of company's common stock at an initial conversion price of $4.92 per share

* Notes are automatically convertible into shares of comapny's Series A preferred stock at price of $10.00 per share- SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2bqmDLy) Further company coverage: