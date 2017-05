Aug 22 Eldorado Gold Corp :

* Eldorado announces new exploration projects in Romania, Serbia and Brazil

* Borborema and Nazareno gold projects in Brazil will be explored under an option agreement with Votorantim Metais

* On July 26, co signed agreements with Votorantim Metais granting co option to buy up to 70 pct ownership in Borborema, Nazareno license areas