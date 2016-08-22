BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
Aug 22 Quicksilver Resources Inc :
* On Aug 16, bankruptcy court entered order confirming first amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation for co, debtors
* Plan of liquidation provides for the appointment of a liquidation trustee
* Plan of liquidation provides for transfer of substantially all of the debtors' remaining assets to a liquidating trust Source text - (bit.ly/2baqo9U) Further company coverage:
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.