Aug 22 Quicksilver Resources Inc :

* On Aug 16, bankruptcy court entered order confirming first amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation for co, debtors

* Plan of liquidation provides for the appointment of a liquidation trustee

* Plan of liquidation provides for transfer of substantially all of the debtors' remaining assets to a liquidating trust Source text - (bit.ly/2baqo9U) Further company coverage: