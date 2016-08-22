Aug 22 Metabolix Inc
* Announces $10 million binding letter of intent for sale
of biopolymer assets to CJ CheilJedang
* First $2 million of purchase price was paid by CJ on
execution of LOI
* Remaining balance on purchase price is payable on closing
of transaction, which is anticipated in mid-September
* Will transfer to CJ portfolio of intellectual property
including platform microbial strains used to produce co's
fermentation based products
* Metabolix sees annual net cash burn rate in range of $5
million once it has completed "transition and related
restructuring"
* CJ will also acquire certain laboratory equipment
associated with biopolymers business from co
