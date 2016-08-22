Aug 22 Sophiris Bio Inc :

* Currently evaluating options to further advance clinical development of topsalysin - sec filing

* "will require significant additional funding to advance topsalysin in clinical development"

* Could use dilutive funding options like equity financing or "non-dilutive" funding options to fund future clinical development of topsalysin

* Do not plan on pursuing new clinical trials, including a second phase 3 trial in bph, unless we obtain additional financing

* Believe that earliest we could commercialize topsalysin for treatment of localized prostate cancer would be in late 2021 or into 2022