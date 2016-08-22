Aug 22 Sophiris Bio Inc :
* Currently evaluating options to further advance clinical
development of topsalysin - sec filing
* "will require significant additional funding to advance
topsalysin in clinical development"
* Could use dilutive funding options like equity financing
or "non-dilutive" funding options to fund future clinical
development of topsalysin
* Do not plan on pursuing new clinical trials, including a
second phase 3 trial in bph, unless we obtain additional
financing
* Believe that earliest we could commercialize topsalysin
for treatment of localized prostate cancer would be in late 2021
or into 2022
Source text (bit.ly/2bHNTCN)
