Aug 22 Moody's on Bahamas:

* Moody's downgrades Bahamas' ratings to Baa3 with stable outlook, concluding review for downgrade

* Forecasts that the Bahamian economy will recover in 2016-20, with real GDP growth expected to average 1.3% during this period

* The Bahamas' long-term local currency country risk ceilings were lowered to A2 from A1

* Moody's expectation is that Bahamas' economic performance over next 5 years will likely remain subdued,constrained by structural rigidities

* Stable outlook reflects expectation economic performance will strengthen in 2016-18 Source text - (bit.ly/2bxYpjT) (Bengaluru Newsroom)