UPDATE 3-Illinois' unpaid bills reach record $14.3 billion
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
Aug 22 Moody's on Bahamas:
* Moody's downgrades Bahamas' ratings to Baa3 with stable outlook, concluding review for downgrade
* Forecasts that the Bahamian economy will recover in 2016-20, with real GDP growth expected to average 1.3% during this period
* The Bahamas' long-term local currency country risk ceilings were lowered to A2 from A1
* Moody's expectation is that Bahamas' economic performance over next 5 years will likely remain subdued,constrained by structural rigidities
* Stable outlook reflects expectation economic performance will strengthen in 2016-18 Source text - (bit.ly/2bxYpjT) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with provincial election results expected to complicate the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering.