BRIEF-Euglena to procure 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei
* Euglena to allocate new shares to 5 companies, procuring 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei
Aug 22 Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci
* Signs two credit agreements for a total of USD 310 million with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and MUFG Corporate Banking division
* The agreement for $150 million of the total $310 million signed with EBRD and $160 million signed with MUFG Bank
* The credits have total maturity period of 7 years and cost of USD libor +1.90-1.95
* Says to use the credit for the financing of second factory investment in Aksaray Organized Industrial Site and other general needs
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Euglena to allocate new shares to 5 companies, procuring 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017