Aug 22 Colabor Group Inc :
* Debentureholders of company's 5.70% convertible debentures
due April 30, 2017 have approved proposed amendments to
convertible debentures
* Shareholders have approved proposed $50 million rights
offering, including offering price under rights offering
* Debentureholders holding more than 97.75% of principal
amount of convertible debentures present, at meeting have
approved debenture amendments
* Debenture amendments will have effect of extending
maturity date for a 5-year period from closing date of
recapitalization transactions
