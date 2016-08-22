Aug 22 Colabor Group Inc :

* Debentureholders of company's 5.70% convertible debentures due April 30, 2017 have approved proposed amendments to convertible debentures

* Shareholders have approved proposed $50 million rights offering, including offering price under rights offering

* Debentureholders holding more than 97.75% of principal amount of convertible debentures present, at meeting have approved debenture amendments

* Debenture amendments will have effect of extending maturity date for a 5-year period from closing date of recapitalization transactions