Aug 22 Xtera Communications Inc :
* On August 17, 2016 received a notice of termination of
master manufacturing agreement between Co and NSG Technology
* Terminating master manufacturing agreement due to Xtera's
non-payment of outstanding accounts receivable - sec filing
* Xtera will continue to work with Foxconn to reach a
mutually agreeable solution - sec filing
* Also received notification from nasdaq indicating co no
longer complies with requirements of Nasdaq listing
* Currently evaluating various alternative courses of action
to regain compliance, intends to submit plan with nasdaq before
Oct 3, 2016
