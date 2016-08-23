Aug 23 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Q2 operating profit 115.4 million Swedish crowns ($13.81 million) versus 53.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income 86.2 million crowns versus 37.2 million crowns year ago

* Operating profit for Q1 2015 was positively impacted by about 153 million crowns as result of revaluation of Senapsfabriken project

* Says during H2 company's ambition is to continue to expand project portfolio at same, fast rate