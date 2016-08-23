BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Jrp Group Plc
* Trading statement
* Since update on 11 May, trading to 31 July continued in-line with expectations in each of defined benefit de-risking, individual guaranteed income for life solutions and lifetime mortgages
* We expect to report an embedded value at 30 June 2016 above 200p per share
* Remains comfortably capitalised under Solvency II and expects to confirm that its solvency capital ratio at 30 June 2016 was around 130 pct
* Merger continues to progress in line with expectations, and we will update market on our progress towards achieving targeted cost savings of at least 40 mln stg in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
