BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Hansteen Holdings Plc :
* H1 normalised total profit of 30.8 million stg (H1 2015: 30.1 million stg)
* H1 adjusted EPRA nav per share increased by 8.4 pct to 120.5p (31 December 2015: 111.2p) *
* H1 ifrs pre-tax profit of 54.8 million stg (h1 2015: 103.7 million stg)
* November interim dividend increased by 4.8 pct to 2.2p per share (November 2015: 2.1p per share)
* Our chosen core regions of UK, Germany and Netherlands are most attractive within European locations and notwithstanding Brexit
* Occupational market in UK continues to be strong - Chairman
* Total portfolio owned or co-owned at 30 June 2016 was valued at 1.67 billion stg, with a rent roll of 126.5 million stg per annum
* On a like-for-like basis, statistics for rent and occupancy are marginally down from 31 December 2015 but not significantly so
* Risk that one or more of countries that group operates in could leave euro which may affect nature of group's loans and derivatives
* Risk that one or more of countries that group operates in could leave euro which may affect nature of group's loans and derivatives
