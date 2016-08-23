Aug 23 Liberty Holdings Ltd

* To list a portion of Liberty Group's iconic property portfolio on main board of JSE Limited ("JSE") as a real estate investment trust (REIT) towards end of 2016

* Listed REIT will have an anticipated net asset value of r10 billion and will be managed by STANLIB

* Liberty has appointed Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited and Java Capital as joint bookrunners and transaction advisers to listing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: