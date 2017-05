Aug 23 Hansa Medical AB :

* Announces top line results from Swedish ongoing phase II study with IdeS in sensitized patients presented

* Study is expected to be finalized in Q4 2016

* Results show that IdeS has enabled kidney transplantation in all 10 out of 10 included sensitized patients

* Phase II study also shows that ides treatment resulted in negative cross match test in all patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)