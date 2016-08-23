Aug 23 Santam Ltd :

* Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited

* Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI

* Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)