BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 Avega Group AB :
* Q2 revenue 113.7 million Swedish crowns ($13.60 million) versus 111.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT 10.3 million crowns versus 8.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3587 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board