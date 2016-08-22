BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Aug 22 Fitch
* Indonesia's 2016 car sales to rise as outlook brightens
* Indonesia's car sales will increase between 3% and 5% in 2016
* Believe Indonesia will maintain GDP growth of 5.1% YOY in 2016 Source text for Eikon: nFIT970926
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.