BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* H1 net income of 89.1 million Swiss francs ($92.67 million), 2.4% less than in H1 2015
* For 2016 sees unchanged result in the range of last year (net income 2015: 180.1 million Swiss francs). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se