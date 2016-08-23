Aug 23 Straumann Holding AG :

* H1 revenue rises 15% in local currencies and 16% in Swiss francs to 461 million Swiss francs ($479.56 million)

* Q2: double-digit growth in all regions and segments drives organic increase of 15%

* Says H1 net revenue 461.2 million Swiss francs versus reuters poll f'cast of 451 million Swiss francs

* Says H1 EBIT 114.4 million Swiss francs versus Reuters poll forecast of 113 million Swiss francs

* Exceptionally, H1 net profit (135 million Swiss francs) exceeded operating profit (114 million Swiss francs) due to a one-time deferred tax asset gain of 41 million francs resulting from merger of Straumann Brazil with Neodent.

* Has lifted its expectation for full-year revenue growth from high-single-digit to low-double-digit percent range and confirms that it is well on way to deliver its existing profitability targets

* Is pleased to announce that mrs Regula Wallimann has agreed to stand for election to board at next annual general meeting of shareholders on 7 April 2017

* FY outlook: despite further investments in strategic growth initiatives, expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying full-year EBIT margin5

* Guidance for full-year revenue growth raised to low-double-digit percent range