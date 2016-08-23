Aug 23 Rank Group Plc :
* Continued like-for-like growth across all brands and
channels, with group like-for-like revenue up 3 pct
* Group EBITDA and group operating profit before exceptional
items up in the year, 5 pct and 4 pct respectively, excluding
the impact of remote gaming duty
* Strong dividend growth with dividend per share of 6.50p,
up 16 pct year-on-year
* FY adjusted profit before tax 77.4 mln stg versus 74.1 mln
stg
* Trading in the short seven-week period to August 14 2016
has been positive and is in line with management's expectations
* Rank is predominantly a UK facing business with limited
exposure to non-sterling costs and earnings
* The UK's decision to leave the European Union is expected
to have little or no direct impact on Rank's performance
* Any likely impact would however be driven by any
macro-economic impact of lower UK growth rates or loss of
consumer confidence and spending power
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)