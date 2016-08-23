Aug 23 Transpaco Ltd :

* Reviewed condensed consolidated results for the year ended June 30 2016 and dividend announcement

* Headline earnings per share up 36 pct

* Total dividend per share 150 cents

* Increase in turnover to 1.71 bln rand was attributable to a combination of volume growth, price increases and inclusion of East Rand plastics for 11 months

* FY cash generated from operations decreased to 139.1 mln rand(June 2015: 144.8 mln rand)