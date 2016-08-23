New EuroChem potash mines to produce 1.1 mln T 2018 -CFO

NEW YORK, May 17 Privately held fertilizer producer EuroChem Group plans to produce 1.1 million tonnes of potash in 2018 from its two new Russian mines, with output capacity ramping up to 8.3 million tonnes annually by 2024 or 2025, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.