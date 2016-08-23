BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Group revises guidance for 2017
* Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - expect slightly negative net sales growth and negative growth in adjusted EBITDA of 4-8% for full year
Aug 23 Shoprite Holdings Ltd :
* Results for the year ended June 2016
* Diluted headline earnings per share rose 17 pct - from 769.1 cents to 899.7 cents (52 weeks: 12.7 pct to 867.0 cents)
* EBITDA increased by 16.2 pct - from 8.065 bln rand to 9.373 bln rand(52 weeks: 14.0 pct to 9.191 bln rand)
* FY trading profit was up 15.0 pct to 7.278 bln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - expect slightly negative net sales growth and negative growth in adjusted EBITDA of 4-8% for full year
NEW YORK, May 17 Privately held fertilizer producer EuroChem Group plans to produce 1.1 million tonnes of potash in 2018 from its two new Russian mines, with output capacity ramping up to 8.3 million tonnes annually by 2024 or 2025, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.