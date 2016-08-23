Aug 23 Esperite NV :
* H1 net loss of EUR 2.7 million ($3.06 million) versus loss
of EUR 3.0 million year ago
* H1 operating loss of EUR 2.9 million versus loss of EUR
3.3 million year ago
* H1 revenue increase of 6% compared to H1 2015 and 8% to H2
2015
* EBITDA improvement from minus EUR 2.8 million in H2 2015
to minus EUR 1.5 million H1 2016
* Anticipates EUR 1.5 million recurring on a yearly basis of
savings and opex improvements for which benefit will start
accounting during second part of year 2016
* Says is well positioned for long-term growth
