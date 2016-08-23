BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Moody's:
* Raises outlook on Austria's banking system to stable amid reduced exposures to higher risk cee countries
* Austrian banks reduces their exposure to countries with elevated economic and political risks, such as russia and ukraine
* Expect stable asset quality for Austrian banks, with problem loans at around 7% by year-end 2016, compared with 8.2% in 2015
Source text: [bit.ly/2bb558x]
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se