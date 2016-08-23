Aug 23 Moody's:

* Raises outlook on Austria's banking system to stable amid reduced exposures to higher risk cee countries

* Austrian banks reduces their exposure to countries with elevated economic and political risks, such as russia and ukraine

* Expect stable asset quality for Austrian banks, with problem loans at around 7% by year-end 2016, compared with 8.2% in 2015

