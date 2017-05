Aug 23 Moody's On Mozambique:

* Moody's: Mozambique's rating constrained by weak institutions and intensifying external pressures

* Moody's would downgrade government ratings if it defaults on its direct debt were to appear imminent with a loss likely to surpass 35%

* Moody's - Mozambique faces several short-term challenges, including need to resolve liquidity pressures derived from debts of state-owned enterprises

