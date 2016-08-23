BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 OGK-2 PJSC :
* H1 profit for period 2.4 billion roubles ($37.07 million)versus 3.3 billion roubles year ago
* H1 profit decrease is mainly due to servicing costs of loans and credits received for implementation of investment programme for capacity supply agreements
* H1 revenue 59.7 billion roubles versus 56.1 billion roubles year ago
* H1 EBITDA 8.6 billion roubles versus 7.2 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bKnsNo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7509 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se