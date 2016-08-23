Aug 23 Oberbank AG :

* H1 profits before taxes rose from 96.0 million euros by 9.2% to 104.8 million euros ($118.90 million), the profit after tax increased by 5.0% to 87.9 million euros

* After an exceptional year in 2015, seeing difficult conditions in 2016, it would be a success to reach the previous year's result Source text - bit.ly/2c1ybXR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)