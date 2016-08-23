BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Oberbank AG :
* H1 profits before taxes rose from 96.0 million euros by 9.2% to 104.8 million euros ($118.90 million), the profit after tax increased by 5.0% to 87.9 million euros
* After an exceptional year in 2015, seeing difficult conditions in 2016, it would be a success to reach the previous year's result Source text - bit.ly/2c1ybXR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se