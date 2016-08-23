Aug 23 Cobalt International Energy Inc :

* On aug 22, 2016, purchase and sale agreement between unit cobalt international energy angola ltd. And sonangol was automatically terminated

* Cobalt international energy inc says in accordance with the purchase and sale agreement, sonangol had previously paid the company $250.0 million

* As requisite angolan government approvals were not received within one year, purchase and sale agreement automatically terminated

* Cobalt international energy says plans to work with sonangol to understand and agree on the financial and operational implications of the termination Source text - bit.ly/2bsdemy Further company coverage: