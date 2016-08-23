BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* PGS Software SA to have its series B,C,D,E,F,G,H and J shares listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of Aug. 25 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board