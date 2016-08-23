BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Varengold Bank AG :
* According to preliminary, unaudited figures as at 30 June 2016, Varengold Bank total assets rose to 634.1 million euros ($718.63 million)(30 June 2015: 626.3 million euros)
* Interest income rose from - 1.168 million euros in first half of 2015 to 0.893 million euros in same period in 2016
* Net commission recorded a significant increase to 5.720 million euros in first half of 2016, driven particularly by strong expansion of prime brokerage activities (30 June 2015: 1.524 million euros)
* Overall, due to strategic refocusing and operational improvement measures that have been introduced, management board is viewing second half of 2016 with confidence
* Income from normal business activities amounted to 1.847 million euros in first half of year (30 June 2015: - 2.426 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se