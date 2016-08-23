Aug 23 Hibbett Sports Inc:

* On Aug 19, co executed new promissory note renewing existing unsecured revolving credit facility between company, subsidiaries, regions bank - SEC Filing

* Says amount of revolving credit facility is $30 million and is effective august 19, 2016 through august 31, 2017