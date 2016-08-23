BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Hibbett Sports Inc:
* On Aug 19, co executed new promissory note renewing existing unsecured revolving credit facility between company, subsidiaries, regions bank - SEC Filing
* Says amount of revolving credit facility is $30 million and is effective august 19, 2016 through august 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bsm6IG) Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board