BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 IT Competence Group SE :
* H1 EBITDA + 5 pct to 0.38 million euros ($430,692) (2015: 0.36 million euros)
* H1 sales + 12 pct to 12.12 million euros (2015: 10.78 million euros)
* Plans a clear double-digit growth in sales and earnings for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mother of a murdered U.S. teenager filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Backpage.com, claiming her daughter was killed because she had been sold for sex on the huge classified advertising website.