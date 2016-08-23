BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 NPO Fizika :
* H1 sales revenue 145.1 million roubles ($2.25 million) versus 121.1 million roubles year ago
* H1 net profit before tax 78.8 million roubles versus loss of 107.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bRuzpY Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5655 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
NEW YORK, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mother of a murdered U.S. teenager filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Backpage.com, claiming her daughter was killed because she had been sold for sex on the huge classified advertising website.