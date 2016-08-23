BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 IDH SA :
* 4 Better Life sells 66.24 percent of the company
* Currently 4 Better Life does not own any of IDH's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board