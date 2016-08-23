Aug 23 Fitch :
* Believes Mongolia's Currency Volatility Reflects Deep
Short
* Fitch: Mongolia's refinancing risks deepen as currency
plummets
* Mongolia will continue to face heightened external
liquidity risks in short term
* Term external liquidity constraints and economic
challenges
* Public finances are also a key challenge
* Continues to believe ongoing development of $6 billion oyu
tolgoi underground copper mine will significantly enhance
mongolia's long-term growth prospects
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: