Aug 23 SABMiller Plc :

* Update on UK scheme

* Result of this is that Altria and BEVCO will consent to UK scheme separately and will not vote with other SABMiller shareholders

* Altria and BEVCO have both irrevocably undertaken to consent to UK scheme

* Further details of implementation process, including further detail of expected timetable and action will be included in other transaction documents when published, expected on Aug 26