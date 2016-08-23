Aug 23 Sotkamo Silver AB :

* Repaid convertible loan to Taaleri Sijoitus in advance at a total of 15,497,427.53 Swedish crowns ($1.86 million) inclusive interest

* Says group is currently almost debt-free Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3496 Swedish crowns)