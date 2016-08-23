BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Heimstaden AB :
* Acquires 114 residential units in Copenhagen
* Gross rent amounts to approximately 20 million crowns
* Purchase price is approximately 422 million Danish crowns ($64.27 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5661 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se