BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc
* If go-private deal is not completed, there is significant likelihood that royalty rates paid by co to SIRI could increase materially
* If go-private deal is not completed, co expects current standstill agreement relating to activation fees will be terminated by SIRI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board