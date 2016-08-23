Aug 23 Metso Oyj

* Says on August 22, 2016, Blackrock, Inc's aggregate holding in Metso exceeded 5 percent threshold and amounted to 7.6 million shares

* Says on August 22, Blackrock, Inc.'s total position in Metso amounted to 9,155,653 or 6.08 percent of Metso's shares and votes