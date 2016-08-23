BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S :
* Q2 net interest income 84.8 million Danish crowns ($12.92 million) versus 82.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 18.4 million crowns versus 34.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net loss 1.8 million crowns versus loss 9.5 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016 core earnings guidance of 160 million - 200 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5616 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: