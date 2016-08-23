BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 BioTelemetry Inc
* BioTelemetry, Inc. Agrees to license proprietary technology to Bloom Technologies, Inc. for use in prenatal market
* Says Bloomlife will pay Biotelemetry a percentage of revenue to license their proprietary telemetry technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board